UAE travellers value unique experiences over affordability, survey finds

Here are some landmarks that make the visit so much more worthwhile
Creating a travel experience that meets client expectations is more important than the ‘price’ for UAE-based travellers, according to a recent survey. Travel advisors also emphasised that luxury travellers in the country and the wider region are increasingly seeking ‘exclusivity.’
Matthew D. Upchurch, chairman and CEO of Virtuoso, said that the outcomes of a latest study undertaken by his company, in collaboration with YouGov, highlighted that 55 per cent of travellers across markets, including the UAE, said a ‘customised travel experience’ was more dear to them than the price.
This is particularly high for travellers based in UAE with 61 per cent of people prioritising the same. In neighbouring Saudi Arabia, 62 per cent of travellers also desire this.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Upchurch said, “35 per cent of high-net worth travellers are travelling for cultural reasons, 30 per cent are looking for adventure while 13 per cent are seeking expedition travel.”
“Talking about the expectations – the issue is ‘value’, not price. Sixty-one per cent of the travellers seek this in the UAE. Then, [we see] significant numbers in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil, China, [who] want ‘value’ over price,” added Upchurch.
The other trend, he stressed, delineated a growing desire for cultural enrichment and adventurous exploration.
“Then, the other thing that people are looking for is stimulation. They want special experiences; they want either cultural learning or to participate (in some activity). They just don't want to be observers. That's something that we've seen a lot. People want cultural reasons and adventure expeditions,” added Upchurch.
Affluent travellers from the UAE desire distinctive, tailored experiences which go beyond the usual offerings, other industry experts reiterate.
Rashida Zahid, VP - Operations at musafir.com, said, “High-value UAE travellers crave unique experiences beyond the mainstream. They seek luxury resort stays or high-end hotels with personalised services. These travellers are also drawn to exploring niche destinations and venturing off the beaten path to discover hidden gems. Exploring cultures and immersing themselves in local communities is a valuable aspect for them, while wellness retreats are highly sought-after – catering to their well-being."
Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme holiday homes, added, “We have a mixed variety of travellers that visit us. But for the foremost travellers visiting the UAE always expect a service level higher than any other country. We get requests from asking for a bedroom to be changed to an office, changing the mattress because it’s not firm enough, or even arranging a private jet to fly out. It’s our jobs as custodians of the Dubai brand to ensure we ‘wow’ every guest that stays with us.”
Meanwhile, highlighting the blueprint for Dubai's success as a tourist hotspot Aida Mohammad Al Busaidy, Associate Vice President, Consumer Advocacy, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said that while promotional campaigns show Dubai's attractions, the city has also dedicated years to crafting top-notch infrastructure catering to citizens, residents, and tourists.
“We have nurtured quite a lot of innovative thinking, entrepreneurship, and sustainability has been quite a core component of what we've been doing as well. We have been creating different pathways for future growth.”
She pointed out that this helped Dubai welcome 5.18 million international overnight visitors from January to March 2024 – an 11 per cent rise over the 4.67 million tourist arrivals during the same period in 2023.
The official also stressed that the UAE was named the second safest city in the world in 2023 by Numbeo which also increases its attractiveness for all.
“Now, this year, the UAE’s tourism industry is predicted to account for 12 per cent of the country's gross domestic product – which is equivalent to Dh236 million. Luxury, especially experiential travel, are key segments, and a tourism industry can’t grow without it. It contributes significantly to our tourism performance,” added Busaidy.
ALSO READ:
Here are some landmarks that make the visit so much more worthwhile
Etihad Airways says it’s coordinating with the Irish officials for all close-contact tracing
Multiple factors have sparked a surge in costs, but they have not dented consumers’ insatiable demand for post-pandemic globe-trotting
Located on the northern coast of the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia, the place is known for its pristine rainforests, Islamic architecture, and thriving oil industry
Cooler weather during the holy month is expected to attract more faithful to embark on their spiritual journey
Today, cruise ships have become elegant floating citadels that offer a taste of the good life on the waves…
Trends are shifting away from experiences to sleep as people want to switch off and spend time away from gadgets
Survey reveals names of top cities residents want to visit this year, with 97% keen to explore new places