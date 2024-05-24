Dubai: Indians eligible for pre-approved visa on arrival must first apply online

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 10:04 AM Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 11:19 AM

Indians who hold an ordinary passport and have a US green card or residence visa in UK or European Union countries must first apply online to avail of a pre-approved visa-on-arrival for entry to the UAE as a visitor for a period of 14 days.

The short-term visa can be extended for another 14 days for one time only, noted the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.

Eligible Indian travellers were being granted visa-on-arrival at UAE airports for some years. The visa is typically stamped at the immigration counter once travellers disembark from their flights. Now, passengers to Dubai need to apply online for the service first.

GRDFA also enumerated the requirements that include:

1. A valid passport or travel document to enter the country

2. Permanent residence card (green card) issued by USA or a residence visa issued by UK or European Union countries.

3. Personal photo (white background)

Apply online first

Indian tourists eligible for the pre-approved visa-on-arrival must first log in to the GDRFA website https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae

They must register their details, fill up the requirements pay the fees (Dh253). After approval, the visa is sent to the user’s email.

Expected completion time is within 48 hours after application.

Terms and conditions

GDRFA, on its website, also enumerated the terms and conditions for the short-term visit visa.

1. The traveler should not have any restrictions that prevent him/her from entering the UAE

2. The validity of the passport or travel document is no less than 6 months.

3. He/she should have a visa or green card issued by competent US authorities, with a validity period of no less than 6 months. Or