Pre-approved UAE visa-on-arrival for some Indians: Can 14-day permit be extended?

A pre-approved visa-on-arrival for some Indians travelling to Dubai via Emirates Airline can be extended once during a visit. VFS Global, which will process the applications for the pre-approved visa, told Khaleej Times that the extension can be done at the office of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai Airport Free Zone.
Fulfilled by VFS Global’s Dubai Visa Processing Centre, the document is issued as a 14-day single-entry visa for Indian passport holders with a US visa or green card or EU or UK residency valid for at least six months. The service costs $69 (Dh250) and the visa can be extended for another 14 days by paying Dh250.
Eligible travellers have been getting visa-on-arrival at UAE airports since 2017. What’s new with this pre-approved visa is that it will help holders skip queues when arriving in Dubai.
“The pre-approved UAE visa solution enables travellers to head straight to the immigration counter upon landing in the UAE, rather than visiting the Marhaba counter/bank for the visa-on-arrival fee and receipt collection prior to immigration,” VFS explained.
Travellers can apply for the pre-approved UAE visa “no more than 60 days and no less than two days before their arrival date in Dubai”. The processing timelines for visa applications are in “keeping with the guidelines set by Emirates”.
“VFS Global is only responsible for the non-judgemental and administrative tasks related to the application process.”
Eligible Indians must first book a flight with Emirates. They can then retrieve their booking through ‘Manage an existing booking’ via the airline’s digital platforms.
“They will be redirected to the online UAE visa application site powered by VFS Global Services, which sets out the requirements, terms and conditions to facilitate the visa application process,” Emirates said.
