UAE President appoints Under-Secretary of MoHRE for Human Resources Affairs

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree promoting Khalil Ibrahim Al Khoury, and appointing him as the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) for Human Resources Affairs.
Previously, Al Khoury has held several important positions, including Assistant Under-Secretary for Assistive Employment Affairs at MoHRE, Director of Service Centres Department at MoHRE, Director of Work Permits Department, and Deputy Director of a production unit.
He has extensive experience in government work spanning over 29 years, with a focus on developing labour market systems and policies, planning and institutional excellence, strategy and management, and customer service.
He also led a number of national projects, such as the privatisation of human resources services, the development of the Tadbeer and Tasheel services, and domestic helpers' law.
Al Khoury holds a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration from Southeastern University, US.
