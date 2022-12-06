UAE

UAE jobs: New system slashes employment contract processing time from 2 days to 30 mins

The authority said more than 35,000 contracts have been completed in the first two days after the system was launched

A Staff Reporter

Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 10:47 AM

Last updated: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 11:09 AM

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched an automated system to complete employment contracts without human intervention.

The MoHRE said more than 35,000 contracts have been completed in the first two days after the system was launched. These include new and renewed employment contracts, which were approved after the verification of the signatures of both parties.

“The new system utilises advanced technologies to process and verify images, which reduces the duration per transaction from two days to just 30 minutes, while also minimising human error,” the ministry said.

