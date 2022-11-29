UAE: Police to conduct emergency exercise today

Ministry launches National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030, aimed at providing safe and supportive nutritional environments at all ages
Abu Dhabi Police has said that it will conduct an emergency exercise at Al Ain International Airport today.
The authority said that it will collaborate with strategic partners to carry out the drill at 2pm, today.
They have asked the public to avoid taking pictures of the site.
Police have also said that the exercise is being held to assess the preparedness.
