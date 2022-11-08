UAE

Abu Dhabi Police to conduct exercise tomorrow, ask residents to stay away

Authority urges members of the public not to take photographs of the activities

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 8:36 PM

Last updated: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 8:40 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have alerted residents about the field exercises that will be conducted in Khalifa City on Wednesday, November 9.

Police have warned residents to stay away from the area and not to take any photographs .

The exercise is intended to assess readiness and improve responsiveness

