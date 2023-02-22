UAE: Police seize 161 motorbikes for violating traffic rules

The authorities are ramping up inspections aimed at reducing accidents and protecting road users

Photo Courtesy: Umm Al Quwain Police

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 9:16 AM

A total of 161 motorcycles were seized in Umm Al Quwain as the police crack down on violators of traffic laws.

Some of these two-wheelers were found to be unlicensed, while others had records of offences, the Umm Al Quwain Police said. Some violators were also arrested.

Captain Hassan bin Rakad, director of the Investigation and Traffic Control Department of Umm Al Quwain Police, said their crackdown would continue, particularly targeting unlicensed motorists who fail to follow safety rules.

The inspection campaign, he said, was launched as part of efforts to curb traffic accidents and ensure road safety.

