UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Police seize 161 motorbikes for violating traffic rules

The authorities are ramping up inspections aimed at reducing accidents and protecting road users

Photo Courtesy: Umm Al Quwain Police
Photo Courtesy: Umm Al Quwain Police
by

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 9:16 AM

A total of 161 motorcycles were seized in Umm Al Quwain as the police crack down on violators of traffic laws.

Some of these two-wheelers were found to be unlicensed, while others had records of offences, the Umm Al Quwain Police said. Some violators were also arrested.

Captain Hassan bin Rakad, director of the Investigation and Traffic Control Department of Umm Al Quwain Police, said their crackdown would continue, particularly targeting unlicensed motorists who fail to follow safety rules.

The inspection campaign, he said, was launched as part of efforts to curb traffic accidents and ensure road safety.

ALSO READ:

Afkar Ali Ahmed

More news from UAE