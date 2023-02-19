UAE: Traffic fines of Dh6,000 transferred to man's file after he racks up penalties on friend's car

Residents are also urged to refrain from removing barnacles from the turtles
A young man who received traffic fines worth Dh6,000 while using his friend’s car on Al Ain roads, has had the road violations transferred to his traffic file.
Official court documents stated that the Arab man, who is in his twenties, took his friend’s car without his knowledge or consent for several days.
The plaintiff said he tried to speak to the man on phone asking him to return his car, but he refused.
Police later arrested him on charges of drug abuse, he was convicted and punished by the criminal court after he was found guilty.
The plaintiff said he had found out that when his friend was using his car, he committed several traffic violations with it, racking up to Dh6,000 in fines.
He then filed a lawsuit against him demanding that the traffic fines be transferred to the defendant’s names who was driving the car during the period the violations were committed.
The plaintiff had also submitted documents to court including a copy of the vehicle registration license, copy of traffic fines registered on the car and copy of the criminal ruling to support his claims.
The defendant did not attend the hearings despite him being summoned by court.
After looking into the case and based on the evidence presented, the Al Ain Court of First Instance instructed that the traffic fines registered against the plaintiff’s car be transferred to the defendant’s traffic files.
The Arab man was also told to pay for his friend’s legal expenses.
