UAE: Police reveal top causes of accidents during summer as new safety campaign is announced

Job seekers will be able to upgrade their resume and make it application-ready
UAE1 day ago
As heat in the country climbs higher, motorists are urged to ensure that their cars are in good condition in order to avoid accidents.
Abu Dhabi authorities inform motorists that bad and expired tyres pose a danger on roads as they can burst due to high temperature
Police have advised drivers to use good quality tyres that conform to specifications and to ensure that their car tyres are always in good condition.
Traffic authorities in the emirate also say that major causes of traffic accidents during the summer include driving with expired and worn-out tyres, underinflated or overinflated tyres and overloading of vehicles.
“Drivers should regularly check their car tyres to ensure they are in a good condition as air pressure in them normally increases especially in hot weather condition,” police say.
Authorities also advised motorists to stop their car safely and turn off the engine as soon as they realise something may be wrong.
As part of the new summer safety campaign, Abu Dhabi Police have provided five guidelines for motorists to keep them safe on the roads during this hot weather. These include:
Motorists caught flouting rules and driving with worn or damaged tyres will be fined Dh500 and have four black points put on their driving licences. Their vehicle will also be also impounded for a week.
ALSO READ:
Job seekers will be able to upgrade their resume and make it application-ready
UAE1 day ago
Customers lined up at 4am outside stores on Thursday to buy the sneakers for their official price of Dh549
UAE1 day ago
The Pakistani expat had suffered massive brain stroke, internal bleeding after fall in bathroom
UAE1 day ago
Move implemented after directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE2 days ago
For decades, the UAE leadership has been championing the efforts to fight NTDs
UAE2 days ago
Stocks are selling out fast as the shoe's popularity is seen worldwide
UAE2 days ago
'We have to put forward a united front'
UAE2 days ago
Free medical check-ups were also provided as part of the initiative
UAE2 days ago