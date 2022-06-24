New UAE radar alert: Police issue advisory to motorists

Motorists must adhere to speed limits for their own safety, say authorities

Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 5:17 PM

Police have notified motorists of a new radar being installed in Umm Al Quwain.

In a recent tweet, the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command announced that a new radar has been installed along the emirate's King Faisal Street in front of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

They advised drivers to adhere to speed limits for their own safety and that of others on the road.

