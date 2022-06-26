Dubai Police officer wins award from among 1,000 nominees from 13 countries

Sun 26 Jun 2022

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Mansoor Hassan Alblooshi, director of scholarship and recruitment at Dubai Police, has won the CEO Today – Middle East Awards in the "Government, Security, Leadership" category for 2022.

Alblooshi was chosen among more than 1,000 nominees from more than 13 countries.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, congratulated Lt. Col Alblooshi for his achievement, saying Dubai Police has high achievers among its cadres.

"This award is a valuable addition to Dubai Police achievements," Lt. Gen. Al Marri added.

The award identifies and honours the most respected companies and their C-Level executives who lead the way on a global stage.

Brigadier Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, director of human resources at Dubai Police, said the department always encourages its employees to participate in local and international awards for their excellent qualities to be recognised and appreciated.

"We ensure that they are equipped with opportunities to showcase their capabilities and motivate them to aim for what's best for them and the force," he added.

Lt. Col Alblooshi thanked Dubai Police for the support he received from the Dubai Police.

"I believe that this award will serve as another impetus for me to continue the journey of success and growth, predicting and setting future plans for the development of digital transformation strategies throughout the world. It encourages me to become more confident in my leadership in human resources portfolio globally and strive to be at the top," said Alblooshi

