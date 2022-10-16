UAE: Police force first to offer services in Metaverse

'Dine. Feed. Educate' initiative to raise funds for needy children across the globe
Ajman Police has become the first police agency to provide its services to customers through Metaverse technology, according to a tweet by the authority.
The Gitex Technology Week also saw the Ajman Police General Command launch the 'Request for Sponsorship' service, which is a new smart service that allows the public to communicate with the police remotely.
The Ajman Police General Command also participated in the Dubai Metaverse Forum. Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Abu Shehab said that the force participated with the aim to benefit from metaverse technology in the police field.
Meanwhile, the Dubai Police General Command announced the launch of the new version of its smart application on the second day of Gitex Global 2022, which includes a premium bunch of 70 developed services using the latest programming languages, techniques, and artificial intelligence.
The Dubai Police smart app supports seven languages: Arabic, English, Russian, German, Chinese, French, and Spanish.
