UAE: Police carried out aerial inspection to monitor traffic

Sharjah police carried out aerial inspections targeting various areas to inspect traffic situation and ensure safety and security in the Emirate of Sharjah.
The aerial inspection was carried out by a team headed by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipal Council, and Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, covered a number of sites and squares in the city of Sharjah.
It also covered Al Saja’a and the industrial areas, Al Nahda and Al Taawun areas. The traffic situation in those areas also came under scrutiny during the aerial survey.
Major General Al Shamsi said that the tour aimed to achieve the strategy of the Ministry of Interior and Sharjah Police’s keenness to enhance security and quality of life for citizens and residents in the Emirate.
Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipal Council, said that the Municipal Council and Sharjah Municipality are making all efforts to enhance cooperation with concerned entities and Sharjah Police to ensure security and safety and provide all civic facilities to residents.
