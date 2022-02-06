UAE: Man fined Dh3,000, to be deported for selling honey illegally

The man was convicted for not obtaining a licence

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 11:57 AM

An Arab man who came to the country on a visit visa and began selling honey without obtaining a licence has been fined Dh3,000 and will be deported from the UAE.

The Fujairah Court of Appeal upheld the verdict. According to police records, the authorities received a report stating that a man was begging and selling honey at a fish and vegetable market. When he was arrested, he had three boxes of honey and an unspecified sum of money.

After he was referred to Public Prosecution, the man denied that he was begging but admitted that he came from Sharjah to sell honey at a fish market. When someone there asked him how much the honey cost, he said it was Dh50. The person then called the police and reported him.

The accused admitted before the court that he was selling honey without obtaining a licence because he was in the process of renewing his visa. He also stressed that he did not beg from people at the market.

The man confirmed that he buys honey for a value not exceeding Dh20 per kg and resells it for Dh50 per kg. He said he does not have a shop where he can sell honey, so he visits markets or approaches vehicles.

He was later acquitted of begging charges due lack of evidence. But he was convicted for selling honey without a licence.