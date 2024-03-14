UAE: Partial road closure for more than 15 days announced in Abu Dhabi

The law is meant to ease investors' experience in the emirate by creating a digital window to integrate the establishing and licensing processes
The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has informed motorists of a partial road closure on a key road in Abu Dhabi from Friday.
The authority said that there will be a partial road closure on the E16 Al Taf Road-Al Ain from Friday, March 15 to Tuesday, April 30.
The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.
The map below indicates the area of the closure:
