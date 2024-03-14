Dubai: Truck ban timings announced for Ramadan

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 3:03 PM

Authorities in Dubai have revised truck ban timings on key routes and areas within the Emirate during the holy month of Ramadan. According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the revised timings on the E11 corridor are from 7am to 11pm instead of 6am to 10pm. These timings apply on the corridor extending from the Sharjah border to Interchange No. 7 on Sheikh Zayed Road passing along Al Ittihad Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, and Sheikh Zayed Road, as well as the central areas of Deira and Bur Dubai.

There are multiple streets where trucks are banned three times a day. On these streets, the morning and afternoon ban timings have been changed. The morning ban will apply from 7.30am to 9.30am, instead of 6.30am to 8.30am; while the afternoon one will be from 2pm to 4pm as opposed to the usual 1pm to 3pm.

Truck movement will continue to be restricted throughout the year in Al Shindagha Tunnel, Al Maktoum Bridge, Floating Bridge, Al Garhoud Bridge, Business Bay Bridge, Infinity Bridge, and Airport Tunnel.

On Fridays during Ramadan, the truck ban will be in effect from 12 noon to 3pm instead of 1pm to 3pm.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi banned revised then timings for its truck ban during peak hours. Trucks are banned from 8am to 10am, and 2pm to 4pm in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain cities.

