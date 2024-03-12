UAE: Extended paid parking hours, park timings during Ramadan in Sharjah

The Moon was spotted despite astronomical calculations suggesting it wouldn't be visible
With changes in Ramadan work timings for most residents across the country, each emirate has also changed their timings for different services.
Be it a public facility like parks or daily essential services like paid parking timings, authorities in Sharjah have changed operating hours for various services offered to the public.
Here's a guide to Sharjah's revised timings during the holy month.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Paid parking hours from Saturday to Thursday will be between 8am to 12am. This is an increase from non-Ramadan hours of 8am to 10pm.
Parking will be free on Fridays, except for 7-day parking zones, also knows as blue zone.
Blue zone parkings will be paid throughout the week, including public holidays.
Public parks in Sharjah will be open during all days of the week from 4pm until 12am, midnight.
Sharjah's government veterinary clinic in Jubail will operate from Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm.
ALSO READ:
The Moon was spotted despite astronomical calculations suggesting it wouldn't be visible
The holy month this year falls within the first transitional period between the winter and summer seasons
Shipping costs plague supply chain as Houthi rebels step up assault in retaliation for Gaza crisis
The spotting of the crescent moon on Sunday means that Monday, March 11, will mark the first day of Ramadan
Explained: Fasting duration throughout the holy month, when Qiyam-ul-layl prayers start this year
No crescent moon sighted on Sunday, Ramadan to start from Tuesday
Kingdom's Supreme Court had earlier called on Muslims to report the sighting either by the naked eye or through binoculars
The rush-hour restriction in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain is applicable for trucks and buses transporting more than 50 workers