Sharjah: Paid parking introduced in these neighbourhoods

Sharjah has introduced paid parking services in Sharjah’s Mamzar Corniche and Al Khan neighborhoods.
Sharjah Municipality took to Instagram to share the information about the new tariff and said parking spaces in Al Mamzar Corniche Street and Al Khan areas will be paid effective February 14.
Moreover, these parking spaces will be subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and holidays.
The cost for public parking space in Sharjah remains at Dh2 for an hour, Dh5 for two hours and Dh8 for three hours.
