New UAE weekend: Salik, Darb toll gate timings; paid parking days you must know

Abu Dhabi's paid street parking and the toll gate systems will remain the same

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 11:01 AM

It has been almost two weeks since the UAE transitioned into a shorter workweek. From the New Year, Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday form the new weekend in the country.

Authorities across the country have revised the timings and days off for certain services in line with the new weekend. Here are some of the key changes you must know:

— Darb toll gates, Abu Dhabi

There are no changes to the Darb toll gate system. It will be operational during peak hours - 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm - Saturday to Thursday. There is no toll on Fridays and public holidays.

— Al Maktoum Bridge Salik toll gate, Dubai

Toll-free hours on Al Maktoum Bridge are applicable when the Floating Bridge is closed. There will be no Salik on Al Maktoum Bridge from 10pm to 6am, Monday to Friday. It will be free on Sundays (Saturday at 10pm till Monday at 6am).

— Paid parking days in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Despite the weekend shift, the day on which parking is free remains Friday in all three Emirates. This means that public parking will remain a paid service on Saturdays and Sundays.

- Mawaqif in Abu Dhabi is a paid service 8am to 12am, Saturday to Thursday.

- Parking in Dubai is a paid service in most zones 8am to 10pm, Saturday to Thursday.

- Parking in Sharjah is a paid service 8am to 10pm, Saturday to Thursday. Parking is free on Fridays, except in zones that have blue information signs. In such areas, parking is a paid service on all days of the week.

