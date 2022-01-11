New UAE weekend: Dubai Floating Bridge closure timings change from Jan 15

As of November, over 44,000 residents in Dubai have received the Golden Visa since its launch.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the new closure timings of the Floating Bridge.
Starting January 15, the timings are:
>> Weekdays: Monday to Friday, 10pm to 6am (usual timings)
>> Weekends: Saturday at 10pm till Monday at 6am.
The new timings are in line with the UAE’s adoption of the new workweek. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday form the new weekend in the country.
Opened in 2007, this six-lane bridge ferries 6,000 cars every peak hour on two identical mirrored decks spanning the entire Dubai Creek.
The bridge closes daily to help ships and marine transit modes navigate through the Dubai Creek.
