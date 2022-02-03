Dubai: Issuing free driving licences among RTA's CSR initiatives last year

It also distributed nol cards to buy rations among taxi and bus drivers whose services were terminated.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 4:58 PM

Over 5 million individuals benefitted in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives undertaken by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in 2021.

Among the initiatives launched were those to support low-income groups with training materials to obtain free-of-charge driving licences.

The authority did not reveal exactly how many people were given the free licences. In an announcement made in 2020, the RTA had said that fee waivers are given on file opening, theoretical and practical training in addition to signs, parking, market, and highway tests and up to the final test and the issuance of the driver licence.

The aim is to facilitate driving licences to low-income individuals so that they can get better jobs.

In addition to this, the RTA undertook 40 CSR initiatives last year.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, said: “The initiatives included diverse events and activities such as the 100 million meals, typical Ramadan initiatives, donating reconditioned assets, ‘Eid Joy’ to bring happiness to orphans, and Kiswat Khair (clothes for good) for retrofitted uniforms, to name a few.”

CSR initiatives also targeted people of determination such as supporting the autism awareness campaign; workshops; and a products bazaar.

About 4,700 people benefited from the RTA’s initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan last year.

“Meals-on-Wheels initiative included the distribution of 2,300 meals at RTA’s facilities in collaboration with Bait Al Khair, UAE Red Crescent, Dar Al Bear Society, and Dar Al Ber Charitable Society,” said Rowdah.

“Marking Zayed Humanitarian Day (Ramadan 19), the RTA distributed nol cards - each worth Dh500 - among 242 taxi and 200 bus drivers whose services were terminated. These were to be used to buy Ramadan rations.”

The RTA also hosted a ‘Tolerance Iftar’, where 2,000 meals were distributed to fixed-income groups.