UAE: Outstanding orphan students awarded with Umrah trip to Saudi Arabia

Under the initiative called 'Our Workers are Our Responsibility', the authority offers comfort to those working in the scorching summer
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), congratulated some leading Grade 12 students who are orphans for their academic excellence by sending them to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
The ERC followed up on the implementation of Sheikh Hamdan's directives and made the appropriate arrangements to facilitate their travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
Sheikh Hamdan directed the ERC to strengthen its role in supporting orphans in various areas, most notably in education.
Under this framework, the ERC covered the school fees of thousands of orphans and created the appropriate conditions for them to pursue their studies. This initiative aims to show appreciation to the orphans for their academic efforts, which enabled them to excel in this year's exams.
ALSO READ:
Under the initiative called 'Our Workers are Our Responsibility', the authority offers comfort to those working in the scorching summer
Shopping for back to school is never easy, but with a little bit of research and ingenuity, you can get the best value for your money
Promotion runs until end of next month and is open to Adnoc Rewards members
It has also helped solve 521 cases of money laundering over the past two years
On this day, efforts will be focused on educating citizens on traffic rules, regulations, and safe driving practices
A flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony took place to commemorate the day at the Consulate of Pakistan in Dubai
Anyone who purchases tickets by August 31, will stand the chance to win a Dh20 million grand prize or the other nine cash prizes on September 3
End-of-summer and back-to-school sales offer some respite as residents can take advantage of numerous discounts and deals