Watch: Footballers Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane perform Umrah after moving to Saudi

Newly-signed Al Nassr star Sadio performed pilgrimage just hours after his debut for the club

By Web Desk Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 12:20 PM

Al Ittihad captain and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has been having a great season in Saudi Po League and enjoying his time in the kingdom. The star player, who is also a devout Muslim, shared a video early Monday while performing Umrah in Makkah.

While sharing the video on his Instagram and X platforms, the former Real Madrid footballer was heard saying: “Mashallah, the best of the best. Alhamdulillah [praise be to God].”

He recorded the video while circumambulating or performing Tawaf (to perform seven anti-clockwise circuits of the Kaaba). He captioned the post in French which translates to “very happy.” The video generated over million of views.

This is not the first time Benzema performed Umrah. In 2016 he visited Saudi Arabia and completed the pilgrimage.

2016

Newly-signed Al Nassr footballer, Sadio Mane also performed Umrah pilgrimage just hours after his debut for the club on Thursday, August 3. Mane was captured in a viral video, alongside some of his Muslim teammates, including former RC Lens captain Seko Fofana, embarking on this journey.

ALSO READ: