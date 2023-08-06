Saudi Arabia introduces visit visas for tourists from 8 new countries

Visitors can apply for the permit either electronically or on arrival at Saudi ports

By Web Desk Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 10:35 PM

Saudi Arabia has introduced visit visas for visitors from eight new countries.

The Kingdom's Ministry of Tourism announced that citizens of the eight countries can apply for the permit either electronically on on arrival at one of the country's ports.

The following are the countries:

1. Albania

2. Azerbaijan

3. Georgia

4. Kyrgyzstan

5. Maldives

6. South Africa

7. Tajikistan

8. Uzbekistan

People who enter the Kingdom on this visa are allowed to perform Umrah, visit relatives and friends, do business activities, and be a tourist in the country.

The Ministry also outlined some rules that visitors should be aware of:

1. The duration of stay stipulated on the visa must be adhered to. Multiple-entry visas have shorter durations of stay.

2. In order to avoid penalties, visitors must leave the Kingdom before the duration of stay expires.

3. Visitor visa holders cannot perform Umrah during Hajj or earn a wage in the country.

4. Visas can only be renewed after they have expired.

Recently, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia introduced a new e-visa waiver scheme for British nationals. The initiative is eligible for nationals of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The e-visa waiver applies for single entry and enables nationals to visit Saudi Arabia for six months.

The application for the waiver must be submitted between before three months and 48 hours before the travel date to the Kingdom, and can be filled out by visiting Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

