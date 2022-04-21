UAE: Nominations open for 11th edition of Abu Dhabi Awards

The prestigious prize honours unsung heroes who have selflessly dedicated their time to helping others

Nominations for the prestigious Abu Dhabi Awards have been opened, the organising committee announced.

The Awards is a government initiative that honours unsung heroes who have selflessly dedicated their time to helping others and positively impacted the nation. The award is considered Abu Dhabi’s highest civilian honour.

Since its inception in 2005, the Abu Dhabi Awards has recognised 92 unsung heroes from 16 nationalities. Reflecting Ramadan’s values of compassion and giving, people from across the UAE are encouraged to nominate their heroes from a range of diverse communities to celebrate the spirit of selflessness and giving in the UAE, while commemorating the legacy of the nation’s Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Hanaa Al Ameri, member of the Abu Dhabi Awards organising committee, said: “As we celebrate a very special time of year, we are delighted to announce the start of the 11th edition of the Abu Dhabi Awards, and we are looking forward to receiving nominations and reading the array of inspiring stories and examples of giving by selfless community members from across the UAE.”

The theme of the 11th edition’s nomination cycle, aimed to inspire people across the community and encourage them to nominate those who embody the values of the Abu Dhabi Awards, is ‘Who Represents Goodness to You?’

This year’s nomination cycle will also see a series of community-driven events to drive engagement and activate goodness.

The Abu Dhabi Awards recognises contributions from anyone dedicated to improving UAE society, regardless of their age, gender, nationality or place of residence. The single and only criteria that nominees must fulfil is to have made a positive contribution to the community of the UAE.

“Previous Award recipients have made valuable community contributions in numerous fields including but not limited to: healthcare, education, environment, social welfare, community services, sport and volunteer work, and these recipients were selected based on the merit of their deeds, not by the number of nominations they receive,” Al Ameri added.

The nomination period will take place from April 21, 2022, until June 16, 2022. Nominations can be submitted through www.abudhabiawards.ae.