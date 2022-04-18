UAE: Kalpana Chawla award to honour women's achievements

The initiative is supported by Indian missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 6:46 PM

Science India Forum (SIF) UAE, a volunteer organisation, has introduced an award named after Kalpana Chawla to honour women achievers in the country.

Chawla, the late astronaut, was the first woman of Indian origin to go to space, and continues to be a role model and inspiration for many. The Kalpana Chawla Women Achievers Awards 2022 will honour the achievements of women in the fields of science and technology, academics, entrepreneurship and industry, arts and culture.

The initiative is supported by Indian missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and community leaders, scientists and academicians.

Dr Zulekha Daud, founder and chairperson of Zulekha Health Care Group, and the chair of the organising committee for the award, said: “Women need to be self-motivated as they are going to continue to face challenges in all personal and professional spaces. Any desire to change anything in their lives must be driven by their own commitment and courage. Find your dream and pursue it - nothing must stop you, as you are blessed with the capabilities that no human can take away.”

Tadu Mamu, Consul (press, information, culture and labour), Consulate General of India, Dubai, urged the community to take part in the nomination process of the award.

“I encourage more women to come forward, nominate themselves or other friends and peers, and be part of the awards,” she said.

Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, president, University of Dubai, underlined: “I appreciate the activities of SIF. I welcome the initiative of Kalpana Chawla Awards 2022.”

ALSO READ:

Dr Zulekha added: “I have faced a lot of challenges personally and professionally. I always refer to a challenge as an ‘opportunity’. The moment of truth is when you take that important decision when you have to quit or go on. Experiences will help you make the right decisions. Experiences make women strong and enable the strength they need to go on.”

Self-nomination, and those from organisations, associations, and other individuals can be made at www.sifuae.com till April 25. The final list of winners will be selected by an expert panel and announced in Dubai on May 21.