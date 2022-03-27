Dubai Supermom event marks Mother's Day, hands out awards to 'supermoms' in UAE

It was a perfect evening that celebrated mothers and their inspiring journeys.

Supermom panelists Ivlin George Obyet, Laila Rahhall, Dr. Laura Maanon, Mitun De Sarkar and Shirley Luciap (Photo: Supplied)

By CT Desk Published: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 11:36 AM Last updated: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 11:40 AM

To mark Mother’s Day in the UAE, moms were honoured at the Dubai Supermom - 11th Awards Night on Sunday, March 20 at the Meydan Hotel in Dubai.

It was a perfect evening that celebrated mothers and their inspiring journeys.

Also celebrating 50 years of the UAE, the event highlighted the tremendous positive impact mothers have had during these extraordinary times. Each Supermom’s success in navigating the responsibilities of motherhood and achievements in their public lives, was celebrated.

The event’s Chief Guest and Motivational Speaker was Laila Rahhall, Goodwill Ambassador; President, Women Empowerment Anouar Association; Vice President, The Voice Magazine; Global Inspiration Women Award 2022 recipient.

The annual awards recognised and feted individual achievements of 50 deserving moms from various nationalities for their creativity, ability to seamlessly balance careers, for their sheer strength through adversity, contributions in art, service to community, excelling in careers, inspiring social influence around parenting, fitness and impactful work as teachers and medical staff.

Lucine Ayvazyan, one of the recipient of the Supermom Award, said, “Im grateful and honoured to receive the Dubai Supermom award. The event was a true celebration of many astonishing women, who apart from being loving and caring moms are entrepreneurs, doctors, highly qualified professionals and businesswomen. Thank you for acknowledging and recognising us moms and all the hard work that we do.”

The 11th edition of the Awards featured a versatile and incredible line up of panelists who engaged the audience with talks on self-care rituals, prioritising, parenting and balancing careers. Panelists Saher Shaikh, Mina Liccionne, Dr. Laura Maanon, Shirley Luciap, Ivlin George Obyet, Rula Zaidan, Aparna Bajpai and Mitun De Sarkar, alongside being moms, run successful companies, hold key designations and are making a difference.

Speaking about the event, panelist and humanitarian Saher Shaikh, added, “I look around at my family, friends and communities, and I’m awed at the supermoms out there with inspiring stories. It is heart-warming to learn that these exceptional beings are recognised and appreciated on such a scale.”

The Dubai Supermom - 11th Awards Night was hosted by popular Radio Presenter RJ Karishma Fernandez, who also happens to be a supermom.