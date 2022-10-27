UAE: No price hikes for rice, coffee, oil at major hypermarket chain

Carrefour’s latest price-lock initiative covers more than 200 everyday essentials

Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 12:04 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 12:25 PM

Major hypermarket chain Carrefour on Thursday announced that it is freezing the prices of more than 200 everyday necessities in the UAE until the end of the year.

Aiming to help its customers stretch their budgets amid the rising costs of living across the globe, the retailer negotiated with its suppliers to lock in the prices of several items that usually go in residents' grocery carts.

Among the products that will be covered by the initiative are pasta, rice, cooking oil, ground coffee, and sugar.

The move will see cupboard essentials, sweet and savoury snacks, and spreads all frozen "at the lowest possible price", Carrefour said in a statement.

Christophe Orcet, head of commercial and operations of Carrefour at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “Understanding the economic concerns facing many families around the world, Carrefour remains committed to mitigating the effects of inflation through our various low-pricing strategies.

"With the help of our suppliers, we have been able to secure the prices on more than 200 products, whilst minimising our margins to ensure stabilisation. We hope this gives our customers the assurance of knowing that hundreds of daily necessities will stay at the same great price for months to come.”

Carrefour’s price lock also covers household brands such as Nutella, Bonne Maman, Heinz, Betty Crocker and Kellogg’s. Efforts to stabilise prices have led to a reduction in margins on over 300 products throughout 2022.

