UAE: Shampoos with cancer-causing chemicals not sold in the country, authorities clarify

The statement comes after news of the US FDA's warning against certain personal care products started circulating on social media

File photo

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 7:00 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 7:08 PM

Dubai residents do not have to worry about carcinogenic shampoos and personal care products that have been recalled in the US as they are not sold in the emirate, the Dubai Municipality has confirmed.

The statement comes after news of US Food and Drug Administration warning against certain aerosolised personal care products, due to their carcinogenic benzene content, started circulating on social media.

Unilever Plc had recalled several popular brands of aerosol dry shampoo, including Dove, after discovering they were contaminated with a cancer-causing chemical called benzene. Brands such as Nexxus, Suave, Tresemmé and Tigi, which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos, were included in the recall – according to a notice posted on the FDA’s website on Friday.

The municipality called on the public to be careful about the news and rumours of consumer products, while reiterating that products that are sold in the US markets are different to those in the UAE, due to different specifications according to the environmental conditions of each region.

All locally manufactured, imported and traded products here are subject to an integrated control system starting from inspection at the ports to importation, as well as trading to ensure that they meet strict health and safety standards.

Additionally, regular inspections are conducted at licensed trading establishments in Dubai and samples are managed to verify the compliance and safety of displayed and/or traded consumer products.

Dubai Municipality has advised the public to contact them in case of any questions or to report any adverse effects that might been caused by the use of any personal care products. Residents can get in touch with the municipality through their call centre 800900 or via MONTAJI within Dubai Municipality Smart Application.

ALSO READ: