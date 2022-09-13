UAE: New vehicle inspection centre opens in Khorfakkan

The move, in cooperation with Adnoc Distribution, comes as the city has witnessed overcrowding of tourists and residents

Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 2:02 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 2:21 PM

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, inaugurated today, Tuesday morning, a new centre for technical inspection of vehicles in the city of Khorfakkan, in cooperation with Adnoc Distribution.

During the ceremony, Al Shamsi said that the Ministry of Interior aims to enhance customer satisfaction with the services provided, in line with the rational government directives.

He added that the opening of this centre comes in line with the great development the city of Khorfakkan has witnessed due to the opening of tourist and service facilities in the region, which have seen severe overcrowding of residents and tourists. The high demand comes particularly due to the improvement of the weather and the arrival of the official holiday season, which has become the preferred option for visitors.

He pointed out that the opening of this centre is also a continuation of the plans set by the General Command of Sharjah Police, to have stations that provide vehicle inspection services in all cities and regions of the emirate.

The aim of the centre is to provide customers with the best service by reducing the burden on the only service centre in the city and distributing the workload between them. This, in turn, will also avoid congestion and traffic obstructions, as the centre serves both residents of the area and adjacent areas.

"The inspection process, from entering the vehicle until its exit, is carried out in accordance with the standards and regulations that are in place in the country," Al Shamsi added.

