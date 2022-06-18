UAE: New drive stresses importance of midday break

Heat stress management programme launched in Abu Dhabi

In line with the midday break rule, a heat stress management programme has been launched in Abu Dhabi to raise awareness among employers on the importance of taking the necessary measures to protect workers from the sun.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has banned work performed under the sun and in open places from June 15 till September 15 during the hours of 12.30pm to 3pm.

The 'Safety in Heat' programme by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) sets clear guidelines on working outdoors and ensures that workers are not exposed to heat stress. It urges employers and supervisors to take steps to protect workers during the hottest hours of the day. The programme also focuses on educating workers about the risks of being under the sun during midday and ways to avoid the negative effects of sun exposure.

Matar Saeed Rashed Al Nuaimi, Director General, ADPHC, said the programme aims to educate workers and employers about the importance of adhering to the rules and regulations around midday working hours to ensure workers' safety and protect against illnesses and injuries resulting from heat stress.

"The programme reflects our commitment to all aspects of public health and the focus we place on occupational health and safety in Abu Dhabi. By working closely with strategic partners across various multiple sectors in Abu Dhabi, including construction, waste, energy, tourism, culture, health, transportation, and food sectors, we are able to reach a large number of workers and apply our programs to the highest health and safety standards," Al Nuaimi said.

Ensuring adherence to the regulations, ADPHC provides a variety of educational material in different languages and advises businesses to familiarise themselves with the programme's requirements and implement them.

ADPHC calls on all businesses to communicate the instructions on eating healthy food, drinking water, taking breaks, and wearing suitable personal protective equipment and others where workers gather to preserve their safety and health.

ADPHC is the region's first dedicated centre protecting the Abu Dhabi's population's physical, mental, and social welfare by raising public and preventative healthcare awareness.