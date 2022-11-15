UAE: New initiative to allow people of determination to be financially independent, self-reliant

The programme, set to kick off next year, will operate in collaboration with countries all across the Arab world

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 5:48 PM

Arab League, in cooperation with the UAE and other member countries, has launched a new initiative for the economic empowerment of people of determination in the region.

The initiative was introduced at the AccessAbilities Expo, the largest event of its kind in the region, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The expo will run from November 15 - 17.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman of Emirates Airline and Group, inaugurated the Expo on Tuesday along with Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development in the UAE, and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

The Arab region is currently home to around 50 million people of determination.

“It is a 10-year plan from 2023 to 2032 in collaboration with all Arab countries. The initiative is aimed at helping people of determination not to rely on others but to live life independently, financially,” said Professor Sara Hassan El Gazzar, Dean of the College of International Transport and Logistics.

El Gazzar said the programme will also search for opportunities for people of determination that help them live life independently.

“We need to send a message across the region to support [these] people and give them opportunities to grow,” she said, adding that the League also organises competitions on an annual basis amongst all the participating Arab countries to help the people of determination. Then, it selects one or two projects from each country and supports them financially or with match-making.

International companies and rehabilitation centres will participate in the exhibition during the three-day expo, some of which will display the most advanced technologies for the first time in the Middle East that will enable people of determination and those on the autism spectrum in the fields of visual, hearing, motor and mental disabilities, and rehabilitation, to live with greater independence.