Floating chair at Dubai beaches to hand-driven car gadgets; 5 unique devices for people of determination

Companies from around the world on Tuesday showcased new technologies for the people of determination for the first time at the AccessAbilities Expo in Dubai.
Over 4,500 technologies designed specifically for the people of determination went on display at the Expo at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which will run from November 15 to 17.
New technologies will help 60 million people in the Arab region with visual, hearing and intellectual disabilities and autism to lead a more normal life. Below are five unique technologies that have been showcased at the AccessAbilities Expo:
Dubai Municipality is showcasing a chair equipped with three tyres and can float on water when the tyres are detached.
Mobichair is highly safe and people of determination can use it to float on the beach. It is currently available at Al Mamzar Park Beach. When venturing into the sea, the tyres can be removed and when on shore the tyres can be attached back to the chair. It’s free for handicapped people.
The US-headquartered Starkey has introduced artificial intelligence-driven new hearing devices called Evolv AI that can be connected to the internet through a phone and also provide translation services when the user is speaking to a person who speaks a different language.
It does a 55-mill calculation per hour to determine the sound and environment around the user, and then it makes adjustments automatically based on the location. It is also equipped with sensors that can count the number of steps people walk per day. Most importantly, if the person of determination falls, the device sends a message to the family through the phone and shares his/her location.
The UK-based Smart firm Smartbox has showcased a new device that can help people of determination to communicate with others.
Its smart screen can be operated with eyes and the user can surf the internet, use social media, play games, order food online and also respond to people at the door if the device is connected to the intercom.
World-renowned late scientist Stephen Hawking was using a similar device to communicate with the world.
The device has six infrared flights, a camera and a sensor to monitor eye movement.
The UAE Deaf Association has introduced a number of devices that alert deaf parents when their baby cries in another room. One device is kept closer to the baby and the other device is with the mother/father. Once the baby cries, the device vibrates to alert parents. It is also showcasing devices that can alert parents in case a fire breaks out in the house.
Australia’s Gilani Mobility has rolled out new driving-assistant technologies that allow people of determination to drive their cars using hand-held devices. These technologies will completely remove the need to use legs to drive the car.
The hand-controlled driving solutions can be used on Porsche, Toyota, Mercedes and other brands as well. These devices are available for both left and right-hand driving.
