Abu Dhabi opens new fitness gym for people of determination

The product ensures protection to car engine under stressful motoring conditions
A new fitness gym has been opened up in Abu Dhabi.
The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an on Thursday opened the ‘Desert Shield’ gymnasium for people of determination (PoD) at the Zayed port in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zayed Higher Organization (ZHO).
With diverse and inclusive sports activities and an active programme of community events, the gym is the first facility of its kind in the UAE and will provide an ideal venue for people of determination to develop their sporting, social and interpersonal skills.
The gymnasium is a successful partnership between the public, private and third sector, and Ma’an supported the project through its grants programme and recognised it with the Ma’an Social Certificate.
Desert Shield focuses on empowering PoDs lives, enhancing their wellbeing and inclusion into the mainstream society.
Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma’an, said: “With the empowerment of people of determination being a top priority for the Department of Community Development, the launch of the Desert Shield gym signals our determination to drive social enterprises and accelerate innovation to tackle social challenges.
Dr. Layla Alhyas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at DCD, lauded the Ma’an Authority for launching the gym, which aims to empower people of determination and ensure their participation in a variety of fields - including educational, cultural, social, and occupational fields.
ALSO READ:
The product ensures protection to car engine under stressful motoring conditions
Winner to be crowned in grand closing ceremony which will be held at Dubai Opera on Thursday
15-year-old Sanith Piyadigamage's latest work seeks to understand one of the 20th century's most defining events from the lens of a teenager
The show will be broadcast live to residents across the country
The 2023 retail calendar sets the scene for the city’s ever-evolving mix of experiences taking place at world-class malls, attractions, and destinations
This comes in support of a national programme encouraging members of the community to follow suit, and learn about the importance of organ donation
They have been participating in the the promotion for a few years now, using a different person's name on the ticket every time they buy one online
The Lincoln Continental is a 4-door convertible that was custom-built for the pope when he visited India