UAE: New data show that weather conditions will be less severe than expected

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE noted on Sunday that the low pressure system predicted to cause adverse weather conditions in the country over the next few days has "reduced in severity".

NCEMA said in a tweet that the low pressure system has moved south and therefore will have limited impact on the country.

However, there are still chances of rainfall. It will be light to moderate in some parts of the country and may be heavy in others.

The regions likely to be affected by the low pressure system are the eastern and northern parts of the country, as well as the Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The rest of the UAE will face moderate and dusty winds from the South East.

NCEMA confirms that all relevant authorities and teams working continuously and taking proactive steps to prepare and mitigate the effects of the weather.

