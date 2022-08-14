UAE: Flood alert issued as heavy rains fall in three emirates

Hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 3:43 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 4:12 PM

Heavy rains have hit three emirates, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issuing code red alerts for some areas.

Red signifies "hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast" and requires residents to be “extremely vigilant”.

The NCM also issued a flood alert, asking residents of affected areas to take “utmost care” and “avoid valleys, landslides, and flooded areas”.

The NCM reported heavy rains over Sharjah’s Wadi Al Hilo; Fujairah’s Esfai and Masafi; and Ras Al Khaimah’s Shawkah, Wadi Al Ujaili and Al Layat on Sunday.

The rains come after dusty conditions reduced visibility to less than 500 metres in some areas. The official weather forecast predicts dusty conditions with chances of rains over the next four days.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged residents in the country’s east to avoid “dangerous areas” like valleys that will see “heavy water flows” due to rains. This came as the Emirates Health Services (EHS) announced the readiness of all staff and personnel at hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the Eastern region “to deal with the expected weather changes across Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah”.

The EHS called on all Eastern Region residents to directly communicate through channels provided by the relevant authorities “in case of dangerous situations that require intervention”.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), a “low-pressure system from the east” may cause rains of different intensities in the eastern and southern areas.

Dr Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, director-general of EHS, said the authority’s comprehensive strategy ensures readiness for crises and emergencies.

The EHS called on residents of the eastern region to be vigilant, adhere to instructions, and take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The NCEMA had said last week that authorities are fully prepared to “deal with the low-pressure system”.

“The authority will issue warnings before and during the low-pressure system through media and will announce adequate measures taken by the competent authorities, in addition to activating the early warning system by local police to guide the public and provide them necessary information to be followed,” the NCEMA said.

The Ministry of Interior said it is “fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation”.

ALSO READ:

The Ministry of Interior said it is “fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation”.