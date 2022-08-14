Mask up: UAE ministry issues 3 tips to protect health as dust storm engulfs country

Sandstorms reduce visibility to below 500 metres in some areas
Waves of dust have blanketed most parts of the UAE, with visibility dropping to less than 500 metres in some areas. The dusty conditions are expected to persist through the week, according to the official weather forecast issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has said that dust carries pollutants and irritants that can be especially harmful to the following groups:
>> Asthma patients.
>> The elderly.
>> Children.
>> Individuals with autoimmune diseases.
>> Individuals with respiratory diseases.
The ministry has also issued tips for residents to follow to protect their health during dust storms:
>> Stay inside and avoid open spaces.
>> In case of asthma, use bronchodilator sprays as directed by your doctor.
>> Wear a mask or damp cloth.
Health experts previously told Khaleej Times that dust storms might trigger allergies like itchy throat, irritable eyes, throat and skin irritation, coughing or sneezing.
“Protective gears like masks and eyewear are necessary if one plans to go out during the storm. The best option one can choose is the N95 mask,” a doctor had said.
ALSO READ:
Sandstorms reduce visibility to below 500 metres in some areas
Celebrations to be held at embassy in Abu Dhabi, consulate and Pakistan Association in Dubai
The entrepreneur was awarded the honour for being the only citizen from the country to circumnavigate the globe in 23 days
The mother of two was not reachable on phone as she is on vacation
This will be a 'first-of-its-kind public event' at the mission since the start of Covid-19 pandemic
For 12 years, Shashi Joshi found it difficult to even stand due to severe pain
Twenty artists used just 3 colours – saffron, white and green – representing the Indian flag
Body temperatures rise during pregnancy, so it is important to take precautions: Doctors