Mask up: UAE ministry issues 3 tips to protect health as dust storm engulfs country

Dusty conditions are expected to persist through the week

Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 3:21 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 3:23 PM

Waves of dust have blanketed most parts of the UAE, with visibility dropping to less than 500 metres in some areas. The dusty conditions are expected to persist through the week, according to the official weather forecast issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has said that dust carries pollutants and irritants that can be especially harmful to the following groups:

>> Asthma patients.

>> The elderly.

>> Children.

>> Individuals with autoimmune diseases.

>> Individuals with respiratory diseases.

The ministry has also issued tips for residents to follow to protect their health during dust storms:

>> Stay inside and avoid open spaces.

>> In case of asthma, use bronchodilator sprays as directed by your doctor.

>> Wear a mask or damp cloth.

Health experts previously told Khaleej Times that dust storms might trigger allergies like itchy throat, irritable eyes, throat and skin irritation, coughing or sneezing.

“Protective gears like masks and eyewear are necessary if one plans to go out during the storm. The best option one can choose is the N95 mask,” a doctor had said.

