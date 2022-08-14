UAE: Residents remain cautious amid dust, dipping mercury on Sunday morning

'I am ready with my umbrella to enjoy the rain,' says one delighted expat

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 1:59 PM

Residents in Abu Dhabi woke up to a city covered in a blanket of dust. There was a drop in the temperature bringing relief major relief to residents reeling under summer heat north of 45 degrees Celsius.

"This is amazing. First, I thought it was fog as there was some weather alert for rain but then I stepped outdoors and found its dust cloud. We are closely following alerts from the official handles," said Mohamed Jaksa, who resides in the city.

The visibility on roads across the streets dropped in the morning hours. Local authorities were quick to issue an advisory.

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to be "cautious" because of low visibility during high winds and dust, and not take photos of dusty weather.

"For your safety and for the safety of others on the road, please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone."

Nadeem K, an expat residing in Mussafah, said driving in such weather can be tricky.

"I was expecting it to rain, which always misses this part of Abu Dhabi. I am ready with my umbrella to enjoy the rain. This complete blanket of dust cover was a surprise and people should be careful driving on the road as it can be tricky, especially watch out for cars suddenly switching lanes."

Meanwhile, a bus driver said the weather phenomenon is not unusual.

"I have been driving for more than a decade here. This sort of dust formation is expected in August and September," the driver said as the bus halted at a stop.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said that because of the "adverse weather" forecast for some areas of Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, the public "is advised to drive with caution, and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users".

