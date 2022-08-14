Abu Dhabi braces for adverse weather conditions

Meeting of various departments ensures preparedness to face dusty conditions and rain

A meeting of Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team on Sunday. — Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 10:09 PM

Senior officials from various departments in Abu Dhabi held a meeting on Sunday to ensure coordination and preparedness to deal with the adverse weather conditions.

On a weather alert issued last week, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said the Capital was expected to experience fluctuating weather from Sunday to Thursday. The National Centre of Meteorology said there would be an extension of air depression accompanied by rains of different intensities in the Eastern and Southern regions.

On Sunday, a dust storm swept through the country, even as heavy rains fell in five emirates. While health authorities asked residents to mask up to stay safe from the dust, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued code-red flood alerts in some areas.

The official weather bulletin predicted dusty conditions and rains over the next four days.

ALSO READ:

The meeting of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, chaired by Major-General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), discussed proactive measures to be taken to mitigate any damages that might occur due to adverse weather conditions. The meeting was held at the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (ADCMC).

Al Mazrouei reviewed a report on the role and missions of the emergency team, mechanisms to deal with emergency, crises and disasters across the emirate, and the approved plans to ensure the preparedness of key and supportive teams.

He praised the leadership’s continuous guidance and directives and support in order to enhance the efforts of teams to protect lives and property, and to achieve targeted objectives in coordination with entities on local and federal levels.

Al Mazrouei also highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts of emergency teams, following unified procedures to deal with emergencies, and enhancing capacities to deal with and respond to emergencies. He also stressed the need to prepare for recovery based on national emergency ecosystems.

Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, acting Director-General of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), said that follow-up and supportive plans are in place to ensure all required resources are available to deal with the adverse weather conditions.

He said they are coordinating with the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s various relevant teams in different areas across the emirate to ensure free flow of valley streams, and to hold coordination meetings with all relevant field teams from Al Ain Municipality and Al Dhafrah Municipality, Red Crescent Authority, Abu Dhabi Waste Management (Tadweer), Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Distribution Company to ensure timely response to all emergencies.

The ADCMC will coordinate the efforts of all relevant entities and ensure their preparedness to deal with the adverse weather conditions.

The centre emphasised the importance of following the latest weather developments via official sources and channels, and called on the public to follow instructions and guidelines of relevant entities, and avoid being in dangerous places.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer), the National Meteorology Centre and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).