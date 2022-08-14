Dubai: 10 flights diverted as dust reduces visibility

Landmarks blanketed by grayish haze; heavy rain falls on five emirates

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 6:28 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 6:44 PM

Flight operations at the Dubai International (DXB) airport were disrupted due to poor weather conditions on Sunday afternoon. The airport operator said 10 inbound flights were diverted to Dubai World Central (DWC) and “other neighbouring airports”.

A dust storm swept through the UAE, with the Abu Dhabi and Dubai skylines blanketed by a grayish haze throughout Sunday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), visibility dropped to less than 500 metres over Abu Dhabi and Dubai international airports.

“Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines and all our service partners to minimise the impact of the disruption and restore normal operations at the earliest. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused,” the airport operator said.

Flydubai said the weather conditions caused some delays to a “number of our inbound and outbound flights”.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and we apologise for the inconvenience the adverse weather conditions may have caused our passengers,” said a flydubai spokesperson.

ALSO READ:

Prominent landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Ain Dubai remained hidden as visibility dropped to less than 500 metres in some areas. Meanwhile, heavy rains fell in five emirates on the day.

The official weather bulletin predicts dusty conditions and rains over the next four days.