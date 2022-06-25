UAE: New campaign broadcasts anti-drug messages in movie theatres

Drive also broadcasts information in Arabic, English and Chinese

A campaign warning of the dangers of drug abuse and addiction has been launched in Ras Al Khaimah's movie theatres.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police Anti-Narcotics Department launched the campaign under the slogan 'Drugs: A Painful End' to coincide with International Anti-Drug Day on June 26, in cooperation with the Department of Media and Public Relations.

The campaign also includes broadcasting official text messages in Arabic, English and Chinese to bring awareness on the dangers of abusing psychotropic substances

It also aims to provide support for those who alread abuse these substances and encourage them to take advantage of the government resources that exempt them from being prosecuted if they or a family member voluntarily turn themselves in to seek treatment.

The move implements directives from the Ministry of Interior to create a drug-free community.