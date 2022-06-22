UAE: Girl, 9, returned to home country after father arrested on drug charges

Child was returned to her mother after being brought to the country on a visit visa

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 6:50 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 7:01 AM

A 9-year-old girl in Ajman has been returned to her mother in her home country after her father was arrested for selling drugs.

Sheikha Azza bint Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Ajman Women and Child Protection Foundation (AWCPF), said the Ajman Police handed the Asian child over after they arrested her father at her home for having drugs.

The girl had been brought over on a visit visa, and her father exploited her presence to cover up his drug activities.

The AWCPF cared for and comforted the child, who was terrified after police raided her apartment. Considering her humanitarian conditions, the Foundation also contacted her mother and assisted in completing the procedures to have her return to her home country.

Sheikha Azza emphasised that the AWCPF works hard to provide legal support and comprehensive care to victimised women and children to enhance the security and stability of society.

She also hailed the efforts of the police in combating drug trafficking, stressing that drugs posed a real threat to national security and the welfare of young people in the country.