Dubai: Three arrested for stealing Dh786,000, one robber still at large

One of the suspects was caught at the airport trying to flee the country

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 1:08 PM

The Dubai Public Prosecution is investigating a robbery at a shipment and cargo company.

A secretary of the company reported the theft to the police. She said that when she entered the office that morning, she found that the entry door was broken, the safe inside the office was opened, and that some money was missing. The value of the cash taken was Dh786,000 and $50000. The secretary also mentioned that there were no signs of damage on the safe.

The police formed an investigation team who reviewed the camera and saw four people involved in the crime. The police managed to identify them all as four men of Ethiopian origin.

The police managed to arrest two of the suspects. One of them was arrested in Sharjah while the other was caught at Dubai International Airport while trying to flee the country. The third suspect had been arrested by the Abu Dhabi police for a similar crime. The fourth suspect is still at large.

During the interrogation, the suspects confessed to their crime. They said that they divided the amount among themselves. They transferred some of their share to their home country and kept some amount for their daily expenses. The money has been recovered by the police.

