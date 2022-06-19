UAE: Police seize more than 400kg worth drugs in 2021

Country experiences minor quakes several times a year, they are not a cause for worry
UAE22 hours ago
The Anti-Narcotics Department of Ras Al Khaimah police has managed to foil attempts of 185 drug traffickers and dealers in 2021.
The team has also seized 72,000 narcotic pills and 428kg worth of drugs in the last year.
Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al Tenni, director of drug control, Ras Al Khaimah police has said the action is a part of police efforts to combat drug trafficking in the country.
Al Tenni urged parents to keep an eye on their children's activities, especially during the summer vacation. He asked families to encourage children to engage themselves in learning new skills.
He also requested members of the community to report any instances of drug abuse, smuggling or possession to the concerned authorities.
ALSO READ:
Country experiences minor quakes several times a year, they are not a cause for worry
UAE22 hours ago
Prices in affordable areas are increasing at a double-digit rate
UAE22 hours ago
Experts say obesity, hypertension can be a contributing factor
UAE23 hours ago
Heat stress management programme launched in Abu Dhabi
UAE1 day ago
The device will help keep police safe when dealing with armed or dangerous criminals
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed highlighted country's commitment to climate action in his address to leaders
UAE1 day ago
A UAE dirt bike group out to create a safe space for women riders
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed addresses world leaders at Major Economies Forum hosted by US President Joe Biden
UAE1 day ago