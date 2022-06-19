UAE: Police seize more than 400kg worth drugs in 2021

The team has also nabbed 72,000 narcotic pills

Sun 19 Jun 2022

The Anti-Narcotics Department of Ras Al Khaimah police has managed to foil attempts of 185 drug traffickers and dealers in 2021.

The team has also seized 72,000 narcotic pills and 428kg worth of drugs in the last year.

Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al Tenni, director of drug control, Ras Al Khaimah police has said the action is a part of police efforts to combat drug trafficking in the country.

Al Tenni urged parents to keep an eye on their children's activities, especially during the summer vacation. He asked families to encourage children to engage themselves in learning new skills.

He also requested members of the community to report any instances of drug abuse, smuggling or possession to the concerned authorities.

