UAE National Day: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler announces release of 417 prisoners

The Rashid Rover is set to blast off at 12.39pm, UAE time, tomorrow
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 417 inmates in the emirate ahead of the UAE's 51st National Day.
The inmates are released from punitive and correctional Institution in the emirate and are serving varying sentences after being found guilty in various cases.
The move comes as part of Sheikh Saud's initiative to grant the prisoners a chance to lead a decent life and to reunite with their families.
Every year, during special occasions, the country's Rulers pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.
ALSO READ:
The Rashid Rover is set to blast off at 12.39pm, UAE time, tomorrow
The pardoned prisoners have shown good conduct and behaviour, proving their eligibility for the noble gesture
The country commemorates the achievements and sacrifices of its fallen heroes on November 30 each year
The initiative is aimed at providing inmates the chance to start afresh
They have asked the public to avoid taking pictures of the site
The first Relay for Life was organised in the USA back in 1985 by colorectal surgeon Dr. Gordy Klatt, who raised $27,000 for his local cancer charity
In a statement, Sheikh Mohamed outlines the country's respect for those who gave up their lives defending the nation, vowing their values will never be forgotten
Police honour him and commend his bravery, stressing that these acts spread the spirit of love and cooperation among members of society