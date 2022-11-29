UAE National Day: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler announces release of 417 prisoners

Move comes as part of Sheikh Saud's initiative to grant the prisoners a chance to lead a decent life and to reunite with their families

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 417 inmates in the emirate ahead of the UAE's 51st National Day.

The inmates are released from punitive and correctional Institution in the emirate and are serving varying sentences after being found guilty in various cases.

Every year, during special occasions, the country's Rulers pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.

