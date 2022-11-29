UAE National Day: Fujairah Ruler pardons 153 prisoners

The mission will take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida
A total of 153 prisoners of different nationalities shall be released in Fujairah after being pardoned by the emirate's Ruler.
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered their release on the occasion of the UAE's 51st National Day.
The pardoned prisoners have shown good conduct and behaviour, proving their eligibility for the noble gesture.
With the initiative, Sheikh Hamad hopes to give the inmates a chance to start a new life and bring joy to their families.
Brig-Gen Muhammad bin Nayea Al Tunaiji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, thanked the emirate's Ruler. expressing his hope that the decision would inspire the pardoned inmates to follow the right path.
The mission will take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida
In the third of a five-part series that explores what defines the UAE, Khaleej Times looks at the two most iconic clothing items associated with the country's culture and heritage
Ministry launches National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030, aimed at providing safe and supportive nutritional environments at all ages
The event will feature the participation of four elite European football teams, including Liverpool, Arsenal, AC Milan, and Olympique Lyonnais
The Crown Prince was briefed on the seven key tracks of the Committee’s work aimed at advancing the development of the emirate
Total active cases stand at 18,237
Officials will be deployed in all vital areas, such as parks, markets, public places, and festive sites, and gathering sites
The decree, which will come into force in January 2023, aims to enhance and raise the family business environment in the country to globally competitive levels