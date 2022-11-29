UAE National Day: Fujairah Ruler pardons 153 prisoners

The pardoned prisoners have shown good conduct and behaviour, proving their eligibility for the noble gesture

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 3:13 PM

A total of 153 prisoners of different nationalities shall be released in Fujairah after being pardoned by the emirate's Ruler.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered their release on the occasion of the UAE's 51st National Day.

The pardoned prisoners have shown good conduct and behaviour, proving their eligibility for the noble gesture.

With the initiative, Sheikh Hamad hopes to give the inmates a chance to start a new life and bring joy to their families.

Brig-Gen Muhammad bin Nayea Al Tunaiji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, thanked the emirate's Ruler. expressing his hope that the decision would inspire the pardoned inmates to follow the right path.

