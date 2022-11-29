UAE National Day 4-day weekend: Top 5 travel destinations revealed

15 days, 10 versions: How Dubai-based artist created Google doodle honouring Emirati poet Ousha Al Suwaidi
Artist Reem Al Mazrouei opens up about her art form and Nabati Ousha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi
Dubai-based dnata Travel has revealed the most popular holiday destinations among residents for the upcoming UAE National Day break. The year’s last holiday is from Thursday, December 1, to Sunday, December 3. If Sunday is counted, that’s a four-day weekend.
According to dnata, its five most booked destinations are: UAE, Maldives, Thailand, UK and Saudi Arabia.
The majority of UAE travellers (78 per cent) are opting for an international stay. In the UAE, beach staycations in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah are among the most popular.
Meerah Ketait, head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said: "The UAE, Maldives and Thailand are driving a beach break trend for local travellers this UAE National Day. International travel continues to witness unprecedented demand.
"Stays in Mauritius and Bali are also making dnata Travel’s ‘top 10’, followed by cooler city breaks where a ‘festive markets’ trend is starting to emerge."
The travel company’s list of top searches, enquiries and bookings with UAE travellers include European cities Prague, Vienna and Berlin.
City breaks in Jeddah and Riyadh are also rising in demand, as Saudi Arabia has eased its visa process for UAE residents. Its major cities are key starting points for a tour of the Kingdom’s tourism hotspots, with leisure travel continuing to grow.
ALSO READ:
Artist Reem Al Mazrouei opens up about her art form and Nabati Ousha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi
Administrative penalties and fines against companies that attempt to exploit the Nafis scheme reach to up to Dh100,000 for every Emirati
After the clip was shared on Twitter by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday, social media users have reshared it on various platforms
Last year, a similar drill was conducted in which authorities put out a minor fire on the 112th floor in 10 minutes
Dubai-based artist Reem Al Mazrouei illustrates the picture featuring Al Suwaidi, whose work focuses on UAE's rich culture
The defendants started asking her for money in order to make arrangements for the wedding in Abu Dhabi
In the second of a five-part series that explores what defines the UAE, Khaleej Times looks at some
The Saih Al Salam scenic route, or simply Route 1 will enhance the desert tourism experience that the emirate offers