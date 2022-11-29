UAE National Day: Sheikh Mohamed orders release of 1,530 prisoners

By Wam Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 2:01 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 2:40 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 1,530 prisoners ahead of the UAE's 51st National Day.

Sheikh Mohamed also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the pardoned inmates, which had been sentenced to jail terms for different offences.

The initiative is aimed at providing inmates the chance to start afresh and rethink their future and how they can serve their families and contribute to communities.

Every year, during special occasions, the country's Rulers pardon hundreds of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.

