UAE National Day: Sheikh Mohamed orders release of 1,530 prisoners

Ministry launches National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030, aimed at providing safe and supportive nutritional environments at all ages
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 1,530 prisoners ahead of the UAE's 51st National Day.
Sheikh Mohamed also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the pardoned inmates, which had been sentenced to jail terms for different offences.
The initiative is aimed at providing inmates the chance to start afresh and rethink their future and how they can serve their families and contribute to communities.
Every year, during special occasions, the country's Rulers pardon hundreds of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.
ALSO READ:
Ministry launches National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030, aimed at providing safe and supportive nutritional environments at all ages
The event will feature the participation of four elite European football teams, including Liverpool, Arsenal, AC Milan, and Olympique Lyonnais
The Crown Prince was briefed on the seven key tracks of the Committee’s work aimed at advancing the development of the emirate
Total active cases stand at 18,237
Officials will be deployed in all vital areas, such as parks, markets, public places, and festive sites, and gathering sites
The decree, which will come into force in January 2023, aims to enhance and raise the family business environment in the country to globally competitive levels
Tens of thousands of investors found their lives thrown into disarray when the group's chairperson was arrested for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme
Artist Reem Al Mazrouei opens up about her art form and Nabati Ousha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi