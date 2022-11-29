UAE National Day: Sheikh Mohammed announces pardon for 1,040 prisoners

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 6:08 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has ordered the release of 1,040 inmates ahead of the UAE's 51st National Day.

Every year, during special occasions, the country's Rulers pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.

More details to follow