UAE National Day: Sheikh Mohammed announces pardon for 1,040 prisoners

Police honour him and commend his bravery, stressing that these acts spread the spirit of love and cooperation among members of society
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has ordered the release of 1,040 inmates ahead of the UAE's 51st National Day.
Every year, during special occasions, the country's Rulers pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.
The landing phase is the most challenging — but once, the Rashid Rover reaches the Moon's harsh and unpredictable surface, the mechanical arms unfold
Coffee shops, restaurants, children's play areas; and stores selling honey, local products and souvenirs will come up around the project
The year’s last holiday is from Thursday, December 1, to Sunday, December 3
The mission will take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida
In the third of a five-part series that explores what defines the UAE, Khaleej Times looks at the two most iconic clothing items associated with the country's culture and heritage
Ministry launches National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030, aimed at providing safe and supportive nutritional environments at all ages
The event will feature the participation of four elite European football teams, including Liverpool, Arsenal, AC Milan, and Olympique Lyonnais